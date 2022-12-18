1 killed, 1 injured after car ends up in ditch in Seminole County crash, FHP says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured after their car ended up in a ditch in a Seminole County crash on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. on State Road 46 and Richmond Avenue. A crash report shows a sedan was traveling west at the same time a pickup truck was traveling east on the same road, both approaching Richmond Avenue.

The 66-year-old woman driving the sedan attempted to turn left to go southbound onto Richmond Avenue and entered into the direct path of the 52-year-old Geneva woman driving the pickup, a crash report shows.

The truck then struck the right side of the sedan, sending the woman driving and her 69-year-old passenger, both from Fort Pierce, into a ditch, according to FHP.

Troopers said the 66-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The man in the sedan was also transported to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, where he later died, FHP said.

According to the report, no other injuries were reported.

This crash remains under investigation.

