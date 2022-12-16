60º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Oviedo man killed in crash on SR-417 in Seminole County, FHP says

Crash happened near Red Bug Lake Road exit

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Oviedo, Seminole County, Fatal Crash
Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Oviedo man was killed in a crash on State Road 417 when his vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Friday near the Red Bug Lake Road exit around 1 a.m.

[TRENDING: Man angry with Orlando resort uses AR-15 to go on shooting spree; 2 wounded | ‘I couldn’t breathe:’ Tavares officer who overdosed in traffic stop recounts fentanyl exposure | Become a News 6 Insider]

According to a crash report, the man was traveling south on SR-417 on the exit ramp to Red Bug Lake Road when he failed to negotiate the curve, went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email