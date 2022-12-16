Oviedo man killed in crash on SR-417 in Seminole County, FHP says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Oviedo man was killed in a crash on State Road 417 when his vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Friday near the Red Bug Lake Road exit around 1 a.m.

According to a crash report, the man was traveling south on SR-417 on the exit ramp to Red Bug Lake Road when he failed to negotiate the curve, went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

