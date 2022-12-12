Seminole County nursery to host 2nd annual Christmas plant giveaway

OVIEDO, Fla. – Gabriella Plants Shop, a Seminole County flora store, announced that it will host its 2nd annual Free Plants Christmas Giveaway.

The shop, located at 5420 Deep Lake Road in Oviedo, said the giveaway is a chance to share plants that were homegrown in the city, according to the store’s owner.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider | Can I legally decorate my car for Christmas? | BIG weather changes coming to Fla.]

At the inaugural 2021 event, there were dozens of plant options to choose from and the store gave over 2,000 plants away nearly 500 guests, according to their press release.

Shane Maloy, the 3rd generation owner of Gabriella Plants, said that in 2018, he began to transition his family-owned nursery to growing and sharing plants direct to consumers online and at local events.

Maloy said Gabriella Plants has shipped nearly half a million plants across the United States since then.

“We will be clearing out our entire store’s footprint and loading in only plants we plan to give away, which were grown in our family run greenhouses less than 2 miles around the corner...grown in Oviedo as well! They are all meant to be indoor tropical houseplants, and most of the selection won’t tolerate outdoor or full sun conditions,” Maloy said.

The store will provide plants until they run out – which last year happened at noon – although they expect more attendees this year.

“Our doors will not open until 9 a.m., however we encourage customers to hold off on lining up outside the doors until an hour before to not disturb our neighboring businesses, although it is also possible individuals will arrive earlier than this,” a representative from the store said.

Maloy said that the store will provide each guest a retail bag, and as they enter, they will share what the per-person plant limit is. Last year he said the per-person plant limit was four plants, but if it’s a larger turnout they may limit it further to keep the line moving quickly.

According to the release, children are welcome at the event, but they are limited to only one additional plant if the household or adult is already completing their own bag.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: