Motorcyclist killed after being thrown from vehicle in Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Orlando man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Saturday afternoon in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was driving his Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Innovation Way, South of Pope Street in the outside lane around 12:47 p.m. when he lost control and traveled onto the shoulder of Innovation Way.

The motorcycle stuck a curb and a fence, throwing the man off of the bike, as the vehicle continued into a pond, according to the FHP.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.

