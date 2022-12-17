Man killed, 2 others injured in wrong-way crash in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash in Orange County Saturday morning, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred on State Road 417 at mile marker 36 around 3:42 a.m.

A crash report shows a sedan being driven by an Orlando man, 38, was traveling southbound in the northbound center E-Pass lane of SR-417 at the same time another car, being driven by an Oviedo man, 24, was traveling north on the same road.

The front of the sedan going the wrong way crashed into the other sedan, causing the Oviedo driver to collide with a van driven by a 40-year-old man from Palatka, the report continues.

FHP said the Oviedo and Palatka drivers then spun out and collided with the center concrete wall barrier.

The Orlando man was transported to the hospital, where he later died, troopers said.

According to the crash report, the Oviedo and Palatka drivers were also transported to the hospital, sustaining serious and minor injuries, respectively.

This crash remains under investigation and no other details are available. Check back here for updates.

