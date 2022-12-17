1 killed, 1 injured in head-on Flagler County crash, troopers say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died and a man was injured in a head-on crash in Flagler County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A crash report shows the wreck occurred around 8:38 p.m. at 5600 N. US-1 as a Palm Coast man in a pickup truck was traveling north in the southbound lane at the same time a Palm Coast woman in a sedan traveled southbound.

The front of the pickup truck struck the sedan and both vehicles came to a rest in the inside lanes of southbound US-1 facing opposite directions, according to FHP.

Troopers said the woman, 46, died and the man, 64, sustained serious injuries. The woman was not wearing a seat belt, according to a crash report.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

