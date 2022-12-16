Volusia woman killed in crash after hydroplaning on I-4

Lines painted on the center of a road.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 57-year-old Deltona woman was killed Thursday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 4, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman was headed east along Interstate 4 near Mile Marker 127 at about 1:45 p.m.

However, the woman’s car began to hydroplane, and she lost control, sending her off the right side of the roadway, troopers said.

The crash report shows that the car rotated and crashed into a sign pole. Troopers said the woman died at the scene.

This comes after a cold front brought heavy storms and rain to much of Central Florida.

