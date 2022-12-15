Car drives into West Melbourne fireworks store weeks after crash destroys building, kills man

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after crashing into Phantom Fireworks in West Melbourne just two weeks after a previous crash killed a man and ignited a blaze that left the building condemned, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

The driver, whose age and name were not provided by police, drove his black four door sedan GMC through the intersection of John Rodes Boulevard and U.S. 192 and hit a curb before running into the fence surrounding the burned building and then into the building at about 2:17 a.m. Thursday, said Lt. Graig Erenstoft of the West Melbourne Police.

[TRENDING: Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off Florida | ‘Brutal rapist’ arrested in Orange County after woman found mutilated, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

The car flipped, leaving the man with minor injuries. He was transported to a local unspecified hospital.

He was given a traffic citation for failure to use due care.

“We don’t anticipate any (additional) charges,” Erenstoft said. “We don’t know the reason for the crash at this time.”

Just over two weeks ago, a West Melbourne man drove into the building while on his way to pick up his children from school, igniting a fire that set off the store’s fireworks and engulfed the building in flames.

Videos of the blaze went viral on social media. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they believe that driver lost control of his Dodge Durango. The final results of the autopsy have yet to be completed.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: