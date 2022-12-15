Overboard cruise ship passenger found dead off Florida

Its name in Italian means "wonder" and by virtue of its size and limitless indulgence, it certainly is one. When it launches in the spring of 2017, the MSC Meraviglia will have the largest passenger capacity, holding 4,500 double-occupancy guests, all cared for by a crew of 1,536 people.

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – A cruise ship passenger who went overboard off the Central Florida coast was found dead in the ocean early Thursday, according to the Coast Guard.

The 36-year-old woman was aboard the MSC Meraviglia, owned and operated by MSC Cruises, and fell from the ship off Port Canaveral.

The Coast Guard tweeted that the woman’s body was recovered about 18 miles off the port.

MSC Cruises later issued a statement about the passenger.

“Early (Thursday) morning, MSC Meraviglia’s advanced detection systems alerted our crew to a passenger overboard while the ship was sailing to Port Canaveral. The crew performed an immediate search and rescue operation, alongside the US Coast Guard who supported search efforts with boats and a helicopter.

“Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries. We are offering our full support to authorities as they investigate this matter.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and offer our sincerest condolences to the family and those affected,” the statement said.

The MSC Meraviglia later docked at Port Canaveral.

An investigation is ongoing.

#BREAKING: A 36-year-old woman's body was recovered from the water approximately 18 miles offshore #PortCanaveral Thursday morning after she went overboard the cruise ship Meraviglia. The cause of the incident is under investigation. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 15, 2022

