Storms expected as cold front marches into Central Florida

As many areas of the U.S. suffer from harsh blizzards and disastrous tornadoes, a cold front closing in on Central Florida this week may also bring severe weather.

While the system is expected to be weaker than other parts of the country, it could still bring with it a few powerful storms.

To begin with, Leon County is under a tornado watch until 2 a.m. as the squall line produces tornadoes in the panhandle.

Tornado Warning Right Now In Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/aY0e7mYMQy — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) December 15, 2022

Overnight, the weather will remain dry and mild in Central Florida, though the region will likely see storms come Thursday.

The latest predictions show storms arriving near Gainesville and Ocala by 10:30 a.m.

Storms could roll over Seminole, Volusia, Lake and Orange Counties by 3 p.m. and into Brevard County by 4 p.m.

Storms could roll over Seminole, Volusia, Lake and Orange Counties by 3 p.m. and into Brevard County by 4 p.m.

While the squall line may weaken later on, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out as the system passes through.

The broken line of storm pushes southeast toward Interstate 4 through the early afternoon. Storms will gradually weaken southeast of Orlando late in the afternoon.

However, the coldest air of the season arrives Friday and will push into the weekend, dropping temperatures into the low 60s for the highs and into the 40s at night.

