Cold front brings severe weather threat to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A cold front moving through Central Florida this week is bringing the risk of severe weather.

The National Weather Service warned there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.”

Across the Rockies and into the northern Plains and parts of the Midwest, people were warned to prepare for blizzard-like conditions. Those farther south in Texas and Louisiana could get heavy rains with flash flooding, hail and tornadoes by Tuesday. The storm will continue southeast into Florida later in the week, forecasters said.

There will be a potential of strong, damaging wind gusts and lightning in Central Florida on Thursday, as the cold front moves through.

Once the front clears, the coldest air of the season arrives by Friday morning and into the weekend.

Temperatures will dip into the low 60s for the highs and into the 40s at night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.