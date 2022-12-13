71º

3 more sleeps until it’s cooler

Orlando area could dip into 40s over weekend

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Florida, Latest Forecast
We want all the hot cocoa bombs! (Pexels)

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a big storm system in the middle of the country that is already bringing severe weather to Texas and Oklahoma.

This front will build into Central Florida by Thursday.

We will see the chance for some strong storms and then a cooldown behind the front.

Expect highs in the upper 70s in the Orlando area on Tuesday, with a 20% chance of rain.

Expect a high near 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

We will have a 60% chance of rain on Thursday.

Behind the front on Friday, expect highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

For the weekend, highs will be in the mid-60s, with no rain chances and plenty of sunshine.

Expect morning lows across the region in the 30s and 40s over the weekend.

