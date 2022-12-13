16-foot menorah to be lit in Winter Park for 1st night of Hanukkah

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Chabad of Greater Orlando is set to light a 16-foot menorah in Winter Park Sunday in celebration of the first night of Hanukkah, according to a release.

The group said that the menorah lighting will kick off the eight-day Hanukkah celebration — also known as the “Festival of Lights” — and complimentary Hanukkah menorahs and candles will be distributed for attendees to light at home.

According to Chabad of Greater Orlando, Mayor Phil Anderson will attend the event, which also features AntiGravity Entertainment and Kosher food.

“Everyone is especially excited about Hanukkah this year,” Chabad of Greater Orlando’s Executive Director and Rabbi Sholom Dubov said. “People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Hanukkah celebration is about sharin gthis light and joy with the broader community and the entire Orlando.”

The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Central Park. For more information, visit the group’s website here.

