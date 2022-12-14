76º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

TIMELINE: Severe weather possible in Central Florida Thursday

Damaging wind main threat, but brief tornadoes are possible

Jonathan Kegges, Meteorologist

Tags: Severe Weather, Tornado, Thunderstorm, Weather

ORLANDO, Fla. – The same storm system responsible for damaging tornadoes in the southern Plains and deep South and a crippling blizzard in the northern Plains will bring the threat for strong storms.

The system will be weaker than what it was in the deep South and Plains, but a few severe storms will be possible.

[TRENDING: Video shows Tavares officer overdose after being exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop | TikTok influencer among 3 killed in Volusia County wrong-way crash | Become a News 6 Insider]

The overall severe weather threat for all of Central Florida arrives around 11 a.m. and ends around 4 p.m.

The strongest storms move in from the northwest late Thursday morning.

Future radar

The broken line of storm pushes southeast toward I-4 through the early afternoon. Storms will gradually weaken southeast of Orlando late in the afternoon.

Future radar

Most of Central Florida dries out by dinner Thursday evening. The main threats with these storms will be damaging wind, but a brief tornado or two will be possible.

Severe Threats Thursday

The highest threat for severe weather will be northwest of Orlando.

Severe threat Thursday

While the main dynamics for tornadoes will be lifting north, there will be an opportunity for brief tornadoes, mainly in north Florida and southern Georgia in the morning.

New storms that develop over the Gulf of Mexico and move onshore could also produce a brief tornado or two through the early afternoon.

The severe weather threat will decrease east of Orlando and as a whole by the late afternoon.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jonathan Kegges joined the News 6 team in June 2019 as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist. Jonathan comes from Roanoke, Virginia where he covered three EF-3 tornadoes and deadly flooding brought on by Hurricanes Florence and Michael.

email