TIMELINE: Severe weather possible in Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. – The same storm system responsible for damaging tornadoes in the southern Plains and deep South and a crippling blizzard in the northern Plains will bring the threat for strong storms.

The system will be weaker than what it was in the deep South and Plains, but a few severe storms will be possible.

The overall severe weather threat for all of Central Florida arrives around 11 a.m. and ends around 4 p.m.

The strongest storms move in from the northwest late Thursday morning.

Future radar

The broken line of storm pushes southeast toward I-4 through the early afternoon. Storms will gradually weaken southeast of Orlando late in the afternoon.

Future radar

Most of Central Florida dries out by dinner Thursday evening. The main threats with these storms will be damaging wind, but a brief tornado or two will be possible.

Severe Threats Thursday

The highest threat for severe weather will be northwest of Orlando.

Severe threat Thursday

While the main dynamics for tornadoes will be lifting north, there will be an opportunity for brief tornadoes, mainly in north Florida and southern Georgia in the morning.

Definitely not a guarantee of where tornadoes develop, but model guidance is showing where the tornado threat could be Thursday. The main dynamics of the system to produce tornadoes will be lifting north, but there may be enough for a couple of tornadoes from S. Georgia to C. Fla pic.twitter.com/Q7J5jHTit1 — Jonathan Kegges (@JonathanKegges) December 14, 2022

New storms that develop over the Gulf of Mexico and move onshore could also produce a brief tornado or two through the early afternoon.

The severe weather threat will decrease east of Orlando and as a whole by the late afternoon.

