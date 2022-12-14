76º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Strong storms, much cooler air on the way to Central Florida

Lows in Orlando to dip into 40s behind cold front

Troy Bridges, Meteorologist

Tags: Florida, Weather, Latest Forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a strong front moving into Central Florida on Thursday.

The front will reach our northern zones, including Marion County, possibly by the noon hour before moving near I-4 in the early afternoon. Expect storms in Brevard County by 5 p.m. Thursday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

There is a risk of some severe storms with lightning, strong winds and heavy rain. We can’t rule out the possibility of a couple of rotating storms that could lead to tornadoes.

Rain chances will be at 70% Thursday.

Expect high temperatures near 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the upper 60s on Friday behind the front.

Overnight lows will dip into the 40s in the Orlando area.

Expect highs in the mid-60s through the weekend, with more sunshine.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

From chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics, to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous weather, Troy Bridges has covered it all! Troy is an award-winning meteorologist who always prepares you for the day ahead on the News 6 Morning News.

email