Destination D23 returning to Walt Disney World

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company is planning to bring back Destination D23 to the Walt Disney World Resort beginning next year.

Beginning Sept. 8, D23 fans will be among the first to hear exciting announcements, see sneak peeks, and hear special behind-the-scenes stories from special guests and Disney leaders.

The three-day event, taking place at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, will be happening the same time the Walt Disney Company will be celebrating 100 years.

Destination D23 is just one of several special events the company is rolling out to celebrate the momentous milestone. Other events include Disney100: The Exhibition, The Walt Disney Studios Official Tour in Burbank, California and a number of other signature events.

During the last year’s Destination D23, Disney leaders announced a handful of exciting additions including the return of Fantasmic, an opening date for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and updates to the historic transformation coming to EPCOT.

Dates, ticketing information, and more D23 events will be announced throughout the year.

Full details on D23′s lineup of 2023 special events can be found on the fan club’s website at D23.com/Events.

