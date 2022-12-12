Disney rolls out ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ offerings ahead of new film’s release

BAY LAKE, Fla. – With the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” on the horizon, Walt Disney World is rolling out new experiences that will transport guests back to the incredible luminescent world of Pandora.

Beginning Dec. 12, guests can check out a new projection segment on the Tree of Life, new food and drink offerings and merchandise.

When the sun sets, the Tree of Life will awaken with an all-new experience inspired by Pandora – The World of Avatar and the film. Produced by Lightstorm Entertainment in collaboration with Disney Live Entertainment, this new story sequence illuminates the park’s iconic Tree of Life with the magic of nature, leaders described.

Over in “Pandora – The World of Avatar,” guests can experience some new delicious foods inside Satu’li Canteen.

New additions on the menu include the Metkayina Mousse, the Ocean Moon Bowl and the new Ilu Splash Margarita.

Metkayina Mousse (top left), Ocean Moon Bowl (bottom left), Ilu Splash Margarita (right) (Disney)

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, guests can try the new signature beverage, Way of Water.

The drink is a shimmering blend of African Starr Rum, BACARDÍ Raspberry Rum, Bols Blue Curaçao, and lemonade garnished with a glowing lotus flower and mint. The new drink can be purchased at Boma: Flavors of Africa, Sanaa, and Victoria Falls Lounge.

Way of Water, available at Boma: Flavors of Africa, Sanaa, and Victoria Falls Lounge (Disney)

Before heading to see the new film, guests can grab some new merchandise inside the select locations at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and online. The new Avatar merchandise line includes items include T-shirts, spirit jerseys, hats, water bottle and so much more.

New merchandise from Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, and shopDisney to your Avatar collection (Disney)

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” the long-awaited sequel to the $2.9-billion-grossing 2009 original, launches in theaters Thursday with expectations of at least a $150 million debut domestically.

