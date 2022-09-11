‘Disney100: The Exhibition’ to immerse guests in magic and rich Disney history

Disney100: The Exhibition, which celebrates Disney 100 Years of Wonder, launches a World Tour at Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute on February 18, 2023. The official exhibition poster was revealed today at D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, CA.

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Walt Disney Company is preparing to celebrate 100 years in 2023.

To help mark the occasion, the company is launching a new tour that will immerse guests in the beloved stories that have entertained them since 1923, when Walt Disney set his company on a path that would revolutionize the entertainment industry.

[TRENDING: Storms get started a little later in Central Florida | Woman killed, 4 seriously injured in crash off Dunnellon intersection, troopers say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The tour, being called “Disney100: The Exhibition,” will open first on Feb. 18 at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, with Chicago and Kansas City coming next.

Disney100: The Exhibition to Immerse Guests Worldwide in the Magic of Disney

“As we prepare to kick off Disney 100 Years of Wonder, we are incredibly excited to bring this fantastic exhibition to life,” said Becky Cline, director, Walt Disney Archives. “We can’t wait for guests to experience their favorite Disney stories, characters, and attractions in new and immersive ways as we celebrate all the wonderful worlds of Disney.”

D23 EXPO 2022 - Matthew Adams, Kelsey Williams, Abby Bysshe, Rebecca Cline, Paula Sigman-Lowery, Annette Dooman, Shane Enoch, David Pacheco (Disney)

The exhibition will feature 10 galleries that will be brought to life through innovative and immersive technology.

“The Walt Disney Archives opens its vault of treasures, showcasing hundreds of extraordinary objects, including many of Disney’s ‘Crown Jewels’ – more than 250 rarely seen original artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia,” D23 leaders said in a news release. “Disney has curated special behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the most popular characters, films, shows, and attractions – from Disneyland to Walt Disney World Resort and beyond.”

Ad

Disney said the international unit of the exhibit will open on April 18 in Munich, Germany, with more cities to be announced in the coming months.

Click here to learn more.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.