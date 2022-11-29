Disney releases lineup for EPCOT’s BROADWAY concert series

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts: DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Some familiar Broadway faces are coming back to perform during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

On Tuesday, Disney announced on its blog the lineup for the festival’s DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series. Guests will hear Broadway singers perform songs from more than 25 years of award-winning stage productions at the America Gardens Theatre at EPCOT.

Performances start at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. each night.

See the artist lineup below.

Kara Lindsay (”Newsies”) and Kevin Massey (”Tarzan”)

Jan. 13

Jan. 15-16

Jan. 19 - 20

Arielle Jacobs (”Aladdin”) and Adam Jacobs (”Aladdin”)

Jan. 14

Jan. 17 - 18

Jan. 21 - 22

Patti Murin (”Frozen”) and Robert Creighton (”Frozen”)

Jan. 23

Jan. 25 - 26

Jan. 29 - 30

Feb. 2 - 3

Mandy Gonzalez (”Aida”) and L. Steven Taylor (”The Lion King”)

Jan. 24

Jan. 27 - 28

Jan. 31 - Feb. 1

Feb. 4 - 5

Ashley Brown (”Mary Poppins”) and Michael James Scott (”Aladdin”)

Feb. 6

Feb. 8 - 9

Feb. 12 - 13

Feb. 16 - 17

Kissy Simmons (”The Lion King”) and Josh Strickland (”Tarzan”)

Feb. 7

Feb. 10 - 11

Feb. 14 - 15

Feb. 18 - 19

DISNEY ON BROADWAY dining packages will be on sale Dec. 13.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts runs Jan. 13 through Feb. 20.

Walt Disney World plans to release more details about the festival as it gets closer.

