‘Hey Disney!’ digital voice assistant begins rolling out at Walt Disney World

'Hey, Disney!' Amazon and Disney welcome a new era of Alexa-like voice assistants

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced Tuesday that it has started rolling out its all-new “Hey, Disney!” Alexa voice assistant technology.

First announced last year, ‘Hey, Disney!’ lets guests at Walt Disney World Resort hotels do a number of things including ask questions, fulfill special room requests, get weather updates, ask for firework showtimes, interact with beloved Disney characters, and so much more by simply by saying, “Hey, Disney!”

On Tuesday, Disney said the new technology is being rolled out first in limited rooms at the Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

'Hey, Disney!' Amazon and Disney welcome a new era of Alexa-like voice assistants (Disney)

“Our focus is to bring Disney storytelling to our guests wherever they are,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. “Through Alexa technology, ‘Hey, Disney!’ will unlock new ways for guests to engage with our iconic characters and stories both at home as well as at our Walt Disney World Resort hotels.”

The ‘Hey, Disney!’ voice assistant was developed from the ground up by Disney, featuring original character voice recordings and audio, with over 1,000 magical interactions to discover, as well as a brand-new character created as a guide, the Disney Magical Companion, leaders said.

In addition to being at Walt Disney World Resort hotels, ‘Hey, Disney!’ will soon be available on supported Echo devices at home.

Click here to learn more at the virtual assistant at Walt Disney World.

