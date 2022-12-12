Pixar-themed finisher medals for 2023 Springtime Surprise Weekend unveiled

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – RunDisney is showing off the finisher medals for the upcoming 2023 Springtime Surprise Weekend.

The final event in the 2022-2023 runDisney race season celebrates the power of friendship and the magic of Pixar with the Pixar Pals, leaders described on Disney’s blog.

The event will officially step off with the Disney-Pixar Cars 5K on April 14. That will be followed by the Disney-Pixar Monsters 10K, Disney-Pixar Toy Story 10-Miler and a Finding Nemo themed runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge (which includes 5K, 10K and 10-miler).

See each of the medals below.

Disney Pixar Cars 5K

Disney Pixar Cars 5K medal (runDisney)

Disney Pixar Monsters 10K

Disney Pixar Monsters 10K (runDisney)

Disney Pixar Toy Story 10-Miler

Disney Pixar Toy Story 10 Miler (runDisney)

runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge

runDisney Springtime Surprise Challenge medal (runDisney)

Currently, limited in-person registrations are still available for the Disney Pixar Toy Story 10 Miler and all of the virtual runDisney races.

The next runDisney event to take place at Walt Disney World is the 2023 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

