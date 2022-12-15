1 killed in head-on crash with semi in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash with a semitruck in Osceola County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened Thursday around 6 a.m. on Osceola Polk Line Road and Sandy Ridge Drive.

According to a crash report, a 33-year-old Kissimmee man was traveling west on Osceola Polk Line Road when he went into the eastbound lane, hitting the front of a semitruck heading east.

The collision caused the semitruck to jackknife and block the eastbound lane, FHP said. Another vehicle traveling east crashed into the trailer of the semitruck after it jackknifed, troopers said.

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other drivers and a passenger in the third vehicle were uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing.

