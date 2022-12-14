Osceola County man agrees to plea deal in Capitol riot case

A U.S. Department of Justice surveillance photo shows Luis Hallon, Traci Isaacs and Leslie Gray inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Osceola County man has pleaded guilty to parading around the U.S. Capitol as part of a plea deal with the U.S. Department of Justice.

FBI agents arrested Luis Hallon in June with his wife, Traci Issacs. Leslie Gray was also arrested.

Investigators linked them to the Oath Keepers organization.

According to the Department of Justice, the three walked to the Capitol and entered through the Rotunda Doors.

Traci Isaacs seen circled in a U.S. Department of Justice investigative report. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The department said Gray took videos inside the building and is heard saying in one video, “I am in Congress. This is our house. This is our house! … I don’t know what we are doing now but we are in here. We’ve taken it.”

Hallon originally faced four charges, but agreed to plead guilty to one charge in court on Wednesday morning.

Parading inside the U.S. Capitol carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison.

Hallon will learn his fate when he is sentenced on April 12.

Hallon is one of 35 Central Florida residents arrested and charged in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

