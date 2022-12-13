Convicted Titusville Oath Keeper wants a new trial

Kenneth Harrelson, at front, seen in a criminal complaint.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Titusville man is asking a federal judge for a new trial after he was convicted of conspiring to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election.

Kenneth Harrelson, a member of the Oath Keepers, was convicted on Nov. 29 of obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to prevent members of congress from discharging their duties and tampering with documents or proceedings.

He was tried with four other members of the group, including Oath Keepers leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes, who was convicted of conspiracy to commit sedition.

In a court filing on Tuesday, Harrelson’s attorney set the grounds for a formal request for a new trial.

Brad Geyer claimed the jury’s verdict for Harrelson did not support the evidence that was presented in court.

“The Defendant submits that the verdict as to all counts was unsupported by adequate evidence to sustain his convictions to the standard of beyond a reasonable doubt,” he wrote.

Geyer said Harrelson will complete his formal request for a new trial by Dec. 23, where he will ask for acquittal and a new trial.

Harrelson is one of 35 Central Florida residents charged in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

