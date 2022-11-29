Oath Keepers leader, Central Florida associate guilty in Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A federal jury found the leader of the Oath Keepers and one of the Central Florida associates guilty of seditious conspiracy Tuesday in the Jan. 6 trial.

Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs of Dunnellon were found guilty.

Three other suspects, including Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, Jessica Watkins and Thomas Caldwell were found not guilty.

All five were on trial in an investigation into the far-right extremist group conspired to keep former President Donald Trump in the White House in 2021, by helping to orchestrate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rhodes didn’t go inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but was accused of leading a plot that began shortly after the 2020 election to wage an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power.

Through recordings and encrypted messages, jurors heard how Rhodes rallied his followers to fight to keep Trump in office, warned of a possible “bloody” civil war and expressed regret that the Oath Keepers didn’t bring rifles to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Rhodes denied that there was a plan while on the stand and insisted his followers who went inside the Capitol went rogue.

Meggs and Harrelson were the only defendants to not take the stand in their own defense.

Kelly Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

All five face one of the most severe charges to come out of the attack on the U.S. Capitol – conspiracy to commit sedition.

According to the jury instructions, they all face a charge that they conspired to obstruct an official proceeding – the certification of the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021.

They also face a charge, according to the instructions, that they conspired to prevent members of Congress from discharging their official duties.

But each defendant faces additional charges that the jurors will also have to decide.

Meggs, Harrelson and Watkins are charged with destruction of government property for their actions that day.

Watkins is charged with impeding officers.

Rhodes, Meggs, Harrelson and Caldwell are charged with obstruction of justice based on allegations that they deleted content from their personal cell phones to prevent a grand jury from obtaining that content.

How long it will take to answer those questions based on what was presented in court is up to the jury.

If convicted of conspiracy to commit sedition, each defendant faces a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

Meggs and Harrelson are two of 35 Central Florida residents who have been arrested and charged in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

