Orlando man sentenced to 6 months in prison for Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Orlando man arrested and charged for his role in the attack on the Capitol was sentenced to six months in prison on Thursday.

Robert Flynt Fairchild, 40, was arrested in Orlando by FBI agents in August 2021.

He faced 18 federal charges stemming from allegations that he forcibly removed barricades on Jan. 6 and tried to assault law enforcement officers.

In May, Fairchild agreed to a plea deal, in which he would plead guilty to civil disorder.

During his sentencing on Thursday, a federal judge heard brief testimony from military colleagues — one of whom claimed Fairchild saved him on the battlefield.

Fairchild’s attorney, James Skuthan, outlined Fairchild’s diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder – a diagnosis that he said stemmed from his experience on several battlefields in Iraq.

He also highlighted Fairchild’s good behavior while under court supervision.

Prosecutors redirected the argument to video showing Fairchild’s actions on Jan. 6, as well as his criminal background.

They urged the judge to consider the seriousness of his offense, noted it was an attempt to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power, and asked for an 11-month prison sentence.

Fairchild made brief comments to the court.

“I take full responsibility for my actions that day,” he said. “I will not participate in any actions like Jan. 6 again. I made bad choices, and I broke the law.”

Judge Thomas Hogan took his service to his country and his PTSD into consideration when he sentenced Fairchild to six months in prison, pay $2,000 restitution for damage to the Capitol and a $100 special assessment.

Fairchild is one of 35 Central Florida residents who have been arrested and charged in connection with the assault on the Capitol.

Two members of the Oath Keepers, Kelly Meggs and Kenneth Harrelson, are currently standing trial facing charges of seditious conspiracy.

