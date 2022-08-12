‘I’m gonna go on a killing spree:’ Prosecutors fight to include texts in Marion County man’s Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to allow text messages be used in the case against a Marion County man charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

FBI agents arrested Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, soon after Jan. 6, 2021.

They claim he was the Florida leader of the Oath Keepers group at the time, and he is charged with conspiring with other members of the group to overthrow the government. In court documents filed on Friday, federal prosecutors asked a judge to deny a motion submitted by Meggs’ attorneys.

They had asked that text messages sent by Meggs to his family on Election Night in 2020 be taken off the table for use in his trial.

According to prosecutors, the messages were sent to Meggs’ wife Connie and his son Zack at 7:54 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2020.

“I’m gonna go on a killing spree,” Meggs is reported to have written.

“Then 10 seconds later, ‘Pelosi first,’” the court filing reads.

Meggs’ attorneys claim the text message were privileged since they were exchanged between a husband and wife.

Prosecutors disagreed, arguing that privilege does not apply to these text messages because it shows participation in criminal activity.

A judge has not ruled on whether the text messages will be allowed in court.

Meggs’ trial date is set for Sept. 26.

He is one of 30 Central Florida residents charged in connection with the Capitol Hill riot.

