Judge refuses to delay trial for Florida Oath Keeper suspects in Capitol riot

Despite a lot of arguing, a federal judge is refusing to change the trial date of a group of Oath Keepers charged in the Capitol riot. That includes two people from Central Florida.

The FBI arrested Kelly Meggs of Marion County and Kenneth Harrelson of Titusville shortly after the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors claim Meggs was the Florida leader of the group and conspired with Harrelson and others to interfere with the certification of the presidential election.

In court Tuesday, a judge heard arguments from the attorneys representing all 11 defendants in the case.

Some looked to delay the trial, arguing the Jan. 6 Congressional Committee may taint a jury pool. Others argued there is too much evidence to process.

One attorney says his wife is having a baby near the trial date.

The judge rejected all of the arguments. Jury selection in that case begins Sept. 26.