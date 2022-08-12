Plea negotiations break down for Orlando man facing Capitol riot charges

A wanted poster created by the FBI. Federal prosecutors say the images show Grady Owens during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Plea negotiations have reportedly broken down in the case of an Orlando man charged for his role in the Capitol Hill riot.

Grady Owens, a student at Full Sail University at the time, was arrested in April of 2021 after investigators said he hit a Capitol police officer with his skateboard during the attack on the Capitol.

[TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in Orlando | Best counties to retire to in Florida | Kennedy Space Center now offering free admission to teachers nationwide | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Owens has pleaded not guilty to 13 charges that were filed against him.

In court on Friday, federal prosecutors informed a judge that plea negotiations with Owens and his attorney have broken down.

The judge green lit his case to proceed to trial, which is set for Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C.

Owens’ father, Jason Owens, is also charged.

His attorney did not mention their status with a possible plea deal.

Owens is one of 30 Central Florida residents who have been arrested and charged in connection with the riot on Capitol Hill.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: