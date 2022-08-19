Titusville man wants to be tried separately from Oath Keepers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An attorney for a Titusville man charged in connection with the Capitol riot claims attorneys in the case cannot agree on strategy, and he is asking to be tried separately.

According to a motion filed Thursday in Washington D.C. federal court, an attorney for Kenneth Harrelson said attorneys representing the ten other defendants in the Oath Keepers case are arguing with each other on how to best show a prospective jury they are not guilty.

“The Defendants in the group have developed to a circumstance of what some call ‘antagonistic defenses,’” the motion stated. “That is, the Defendants and their counsel have arrived at litigation strategies that are incompatible.”

Attorney Bradford Geyer, who is representing Harrelson, asked the judge for Harrelson to be tried separately.

He also claimed Harrelson did not know some of his fellow defendants, was not involved in planning to bring weapons and did not dress in tactical gear, as alleged by the prosecution.

Harrelson and the ten others, including Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, are charged with conspiracy to commit sedition.

Jury selection in their trial is set to begin on Sept. 26.

