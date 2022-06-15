3 more arrested in Central Florida on Capitol riot charges

Three more arrests have been made in Central Florida in connection with the Jan. 6, Capitol riot, bringing the total of arrests in the area to 30.

Traci Isaacs and Luis Hallon, both of St. Cloud, and Leslie Gray, whose city of residence was not released, were arrested on charges stemming from the violent riot in 2021.

The three face charges of entering restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Isaacs and Gray face additional charges of tampering or destruction of records and documents. Gray also faces a charge of obstruction, impeding or interfering with a law enforcement officer.

Records show Isaacs is related to William Isaacs, who was arrested last year and indicted by a federal grand jury.

At the time of the Jan. 6 riot, the U.S. Capitol was not open to the public because of the pandemic.

Nearly 800 people have been arrested by the FBI in the 15 months since the riot, in nearly all 50 states. The U.S. Justice Dept. said the investigation is ongoing.

This comes as the Jan. 6 panel has been holding hearings.