Possible human remains found near Osceola County high school, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation Wednesday after possible human remains were found in Kissimmee.

A passerby found the remains at 4261 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office.

The address where the remains were found is nearby Liberty High School.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez and deputies are currently on the scene working on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the investigation and not necessarily its exact location.

