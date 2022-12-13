Former Kissimmee firefighter gets life sentence in child rape case

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Kissimmee firefighter will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was sentenced in a child rape case.

Argelio Pupo was sentenced on Dec. 1, court records show.

[TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants to bring ‘mad flava’ to Central Florida | 19-year-old killed when Jeep overturns on Lake Underhill Road in Orange County | Become a News 6 Insider]

Pupo was arrested in Nov. 2020 by Apopka police after the victim disclosed the sexual abuse to an adult.

Pupo was hit with charges of sexual battery on a victim under 12 and aggravated child neglect.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: