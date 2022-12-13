67º

Former Kissimmee firefighter gets life sentence in child rape case

Argelio Pupo was arrested in Nov. 2020 by Apopka police

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Argelio Pupo (Orange County Jail)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A former Kissimmee firefighter will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was sentenced in a child rape case.

Argelio Pupo was sentenced on Dec. 1, court records show.

Pupo was arrested in Nov. 2020 by Apopka police after the victim disclosed the sexual abuse to an adult.

Pupo was hit with charges of sexual battery on a victim under 12 and aggravated child neglect.

