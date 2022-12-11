Man arrested after Osceola County SWAT team deploys gas to end standoff in Intercession City

A standoff between Osceola County law enforcement officers and an armed man began Saturday in Intercession City after the man allegedly fired shots and refused to give himself up, according to a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded around 9 p.m. to an address on Caloosa Street in reference to a wanted subject who was making threats with a weapon, according to the statement. The man was wanted due to a warrant for a burglary charge out of Volusia County, deputies said.

The man — identified as 31-year-old Xavier Carlisle — refused to leave a residence and “fired what sounded like two shots,” at which time a SWAT team was called to the scene, the statement reads. Carlisle ran into the back yard and into a shed “where what sounded like another shot was fired,” deputies said.

Carlisle emerged from the shed and was taken into custody after the SWAT team deployed a “less-lethal gas” into the structure, according to the statement.

Investigators located a firearm in the shed that they believe Carlisle used. He was booked at the Osceola County jail without further incident, the sheriff’s office stated.

Carlisle was given a $1,000 bond amount as he faces charges of resisting arrest without violence and discharging a firearm in public, booking records show.

No other details were given.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the incident and not necessarily its exact location.

