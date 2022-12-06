78º

LIVE

Local News

Osceola County deputies search for missing 13-year-old girl

Dakota Barrett last seen Sunday morning

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Osceola County, Missing
Dakota Barrett (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Kissimmee on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said Dakota Barrett was last seen near Eagle Meadow Lane walking toward Pleasant Hill Road around 7:25 a.m.

[TRENDING: Archaeologists return to mystery debris in Daytona Beach Shores | ‘Someone is getting burned:’ 911 calls released in fireworks explosion in Orange County warehouse | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a black sweater and pink sweatpants. She is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds with long purple hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 407-348-2222.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email