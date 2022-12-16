Traffic blocked on SR-46 in Sanford after crash involving vehicle, pedestrian

Lines painted on the center of a road.

SANFORD, Fla. – A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Thursday night is blocking traffic on State Road 46 in Sanford, police said in a tweet.

According to officers, the wreck occurred near SR-46 and Mangostine Avenue.

As of 7:15 p.m. Thursday, officers said the eastbound lanes of SR-46 are temporarily closed. Police ask drivers to take alternate routes.

#traffic Due to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash in the area of SR 46 and Mangostine Ave, eastbound SR 46 will be temporarily closed. Take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/rkbEEDlVvj — SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) December 16, 2022

No other information, including any injuries, has been reported at this time. Check back here for updates.

