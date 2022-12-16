67º

Traffic blocked on SR-46 in Sanford after crash involving vehicle, pedestrian

Crash occurred near SR-46 and Mangostine Avenue

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

SANFORD, Fla. – A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Thursday night is blocking traffic on State Road 46 in Sanford, police said in a tweet.

According to officers, the wreck occurred near SR-46 and Mangostine Avenue.

As of 7:15 p.m. Thursday, officers said the eastbound lanes of SR-46 are temporarily closed. Police ask drivers to take alternate routes.

No other information, including any injuries, has been reported at this time. Check back here for updates.

