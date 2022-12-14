70º

Man found guilty in death of 73-year-old Volusia County woman killed in street racing crash

Eric Worthington caused crash that killed Mary Spanos in 2019

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Eric Worthington, found guilty on vehicular homicide charges (Seventh Judicial Circuit,)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The man responsible for a 2019 street racing crash that killed a 73-year-old woman in Ormond Beach has been found guilty.

Eric Worthington was found guilty of vehicular homicide, according to the Seventh Judicial Circuit.

Authorities said Worthington was racing his silver 2010 Chevrolet Camaro against another vehicle on North Nova Road in 2019 when he struck Spanos’ Cadillac SUV. Worthington then sped off without stopping, according to police.

Investigators said Worthington reached speeds of 114 mph prior to the crash.

Police said Spanos was taken to a hospital, where she died with family members by her side.

According to a tweet by the Seventh Judicial Circuit, a Volusia County jury found Worthington guilty of vehicular homicide after a three-day trial.

