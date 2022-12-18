1 killed, 2 injured in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and two other people were injured in an Osceola County crash Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the wreck occurred around 5:30 a.m. at Simpson Road and Eagle Bay Boulevard.

According to a crash report, a Kissimmee man, 44, was driving a pickup truck south on Simpson Road at the same time a St. Cloud woman, 22, was driving a sedan north on the same road. The truck driver failed to negotiate a right curve and veered into the northbound lane of Simpson Road, entering the direct path of the sedan, troopers said.

The truck struck the front of the sedan, which also carried a 29-year-old passenger, according to FHP. Both the truck and sedan drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said.

According to troopers, the St. Cloud man riding in the sedan died at the hospital.

This crash remains under investigation.

