Off-duty Volusia deputy arrested on DUI charge in Seminole County, sheriff’s office says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An off-duty Volusia County deputy was arrested Saturday by troopers on a charge of driving under the influence in Seminole County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Julia Curtin, 23, was stopped by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper around 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 4 near State Road 46 due to her driving pattern.

After an investigation, troopers arrested Curtin and transported her to Seminole County jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Curtin, who was initially hired in 2019, will be placed on administrative leave with pay.

