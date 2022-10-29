Tavares man arrested for DUI, cocaine possession in Lake County crash that critically injures child, troopers say

Daksh Wadhwa, arrested for DUI serious bodily injury and possession of cocaine in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Tavares man faces charges of DUI with serious bodily injury and possession of cocaine after a crash that critically injured a child and sent another person to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said that 30-year-old Daksh Wadhwa was behind the wheel of his BMW 740i traveling westbound on County Road 448 in Lake County at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 near Shirley Shores Road when he veered into the eastbound lanes, colliding with a Honda Civic heading eastbound on County Road 448.

The driver of the Civic – a 29-year-old Mount Dora woman – was taken to ORMC with serious injuries. Her passenger – a 5-year-old boy – was airlifted as a trauma alert to Arnold Palmer Hospital with critical injuries, troopers said.

Troopers said that Wadhwa remained on the scene and provided a breath sample that was 0.189. The legal limit in the state of Florida is 0.08.

Wadhwa was booked into the Lake County Jail, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation. Check back here for updates.

