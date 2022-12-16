New program makes Seminole State Forest more accessible for people with mobility issues

EcoRover tracked chair will be made available to people at Seminole State Forest in 2023.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A nonprofit group is launching a new program to make one of Florida’s state parks more accessible to people with mobility issues.

Friends of Seminole State Forest are launching a tracked chair program, a first for any of the 38 state forests in Florida, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Man washing hands in Florida pond bitten by alligator, police say | ‘I couldn’t breathe:’ Tavares officer who overdosed in traffic stop recounts fentanyl exposure | Become a News 6 Insider]

The program will make EcoRover Chairs available to people with mobility issues so that they can access the Seminole State Forest.

The program is set to be fully functional by March 3, according to the release.

The nonprofit is seeking volunteers to help run the program, assisting users with registration and accompanying them on the trail, the organization said.

To learn more about how you can volunteer, click here.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: