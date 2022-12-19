Florida’s Fourth Estate hosts reveal worst gifts they’ve given, received

On the latest episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate hosts Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin said they have received some pretty bad gifts.

With less than a week to buy those last-minute Christmas presents, e-commerce giant Wish is revealing some of the worst holiday gifts.

A new survey reveals defective items bought at a discount were the least popular, followed closely by fruitcakes and workout equipment. However, nearly 80% of Americans believe they are good at showing fake enthusiasm when opening bad presents.

On the latest episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate hosts Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin said they have been involved in some pretty bad gifts.

Ginger said her worst present ever just so happens to be from Matt.

“I call it the wheel of awfulness,” she said “I gave Matt the business about some shoes he wore to work one day and several days after that and he wasn’t having it or whatever.”

In return, she says she got a wheel of pictures of him “making out with the shoe.”

Others show him blowing kisses, telling someone to ‘shh’ and another of him smiling into the camera.

[TRENDING: It’s gonna get how cold? Arctic blast to bring Christmas-time freeze to Florida | 4 injured when pickup truck crashes into Hideaway Bar in Orlando, police say | Become a News 6 Insider]

“That was your sexiest man alive attempt,” Gadsden said.

A gift that Matt Austin gave to Ginger Gadsden. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Gadsden said she keeps the silly gift on her mantel at home.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below:

While that one was intentionally bad, Austin admits he has a history of giving bad gifts.

“Many years ago when my wife and I were dating, I was walking through the mall and I spotted this dress,” he said.”I was like, ‘Man. my girlfriend Tricia is going to look so good in this dress.”

Austin held up the soft green, multi-tiered, flowery dress, to show it off.

“If she were a flapper girl that would be perfect,” Gadsden said.

It turns out it was not a hit.

“The tags are still on it,” Austin said. “If you ask her to this day she would say, ‘Oh no it was nice.’ She won’t ever say how bad it is.”

In this episode, Austin and Gadsden also break down what they think the top gifts are this season.

If there is a gift you think should be on the list or if you have ever gotten a terrible gift, we want to hear from you.

Leave your comments below or email ffe@wkmg.com.

You can download Florida’s Fourth Estate from wherever you listen to podcasts or watch it anytime on News 6+.