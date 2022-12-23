TIMELINE: Here’s when the bitter cold arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a very warm start Friday, temperatures are poised to plummet after lunch.

The cold front will blast into Marion and Flagler counties late in the morning and plunge southeast through the afternoon.

[TRENDING: Vandals cause $1 million in damage to Volusia dam system installed after hurricanes, officials say | How low will it go? Freeze Watches to kick off for Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider]

Future temperatures

By 11 a.m., the colder air is already moving into areas northwest of Interstate 4.

Future temperatures

The cold front moves through most of Central Florida by 2 to 3 in the afternoon.

Future temperatures

By Saturday morning, temperatures bottom out in the 20s and 30s.

Future temperatures

Cover your plants or bring them inside to avoid them being destroyed by the cold. If you live northwest of I-4, consider insulating your exposed, outdoor pipes to prevent them from freezing.

The wind stays elevated Friday evening into Saturday, creating bitterly cold wind chills. The wind chill is an apparent temperature that only impacts living things, so the temperatures below do not impact your pipes, cars, etc.

With the wind factored in, it will feel like the teens and 20s Saturday morning.

Future wind chill

Temperatures Saturday, even with sunshine, only make their way back to the mid-to-upper 40s.

Christmas Eve

One of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.

Wind chill from an Arctic blast is expected to drop temperatures in Central Florida to the teens and 20s by Saturday morning.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: