How low will it go? Freeze Watches to kick off for Central Florida

A few showers will linger Thursday night, mainly from Orlando to the south.

For the most part, light rain is falling, but there could be brief periods of moderate rainfall that pass by before clearing after midnight.

Lows settle in the 50s under cloudy skies.

Friday, a few showers are possible before noon as the strong cold front inches closer to Central Florida. Areas to the northwest could see rain falling as early as 9 a.m. before gradually clearing by noon as the showers move to the southeast.

Temperatures

High temperatures in the mid 60s will happen early in the day. As colder air arrives behind the rain, the clouds break apart, and winds pick up. Temperatures drop quickly to the low 50s by the late afternoon and hit the 40s by the evening.

Prepare plants that stay outside in the cold early in the day for the freezing temperatures that settle in that night. Be sure to cover plants with blankets or sheets — just not plastic, as it can do more harm than good.

Also, weigh the sides of your coverings down. The wind will be strong enough to blow the covers off, which will expose the tender plants to harsh elements.

Keep in mind: the later in the day you wait to do this, the colder and windier it will get. This will also be a good time to bring in pets.

Cold Weather Tips (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Get ready to wear layers, especially if you work outdoors overnight Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will dip to the 20s and 30s.

Add to that a cold north to northwest wind, and it will make it feel even colder.

Wearing warm layers will provide better insulation, and don’t forget to protect your ears, face, hands and feet by wearing hats, gloves, a scarf, boots and socks. Drinking warm liquids will also help your body stay warm during the long nights, but don’t forget to take breaks inside where it’s warm.

Hard Freeze Warnings are set to start Friday night for Marion and Flagler Counties through Saturday morning. Wind Chill Advisories are also in place for early Saturday morning for Marion and Flagler Counties, where values could dip to the teens.

Hard freeze watch

A Freeze Warning begins Friday night for Sumter county along with Freeze Watches for the rest of Central Florida. All will go through Saturday morning and likely be issued again Saturday night into Christmas morning.

Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. The cold weather eases up by the middle of next week with highs nearing 70 degrees.

