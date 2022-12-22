Woman killed in Melbourne shot 15 times by ex-boyfriend upset over unanswered texts, affidavit says

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The ex-boyfriend of a woman killed in Melbourne shot her 15 times after she would not answer his text messages or respond to his phone calls, according to an affidavit.

Carlos Lemont Jones was arrested Tuesday morning shortly after the woman, Sha’Dayla A. Johnson, was found shot on Colbert Circle. Melbourne police said the woman was shot in the back, “suggesting she was shot as she was walking or running away,” an arrest affidavit said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to the affidavit, Jones’s vehicle was seen leaving the area of the shooting. Hours after the shooting, Jones turned himself in to police and “gave a full confession,” the affidavit said.

Melbourne police officers interviewed Jones, who said he woke up angry that Johnson had not answered his calls or replied to his text messages. He said he decided to shoot and kill her and went to her home before she was able to leave for work, according to the affidavit.

The woman’s father told police the two had broken up two weeks prior and Jones continuously called and texted Johnson to get back together.

The affidavit said after he approached the woman, she turned around to go back toward the house and he shot her in the back 15 times.

He told officers he brought a fully-loaded weapon with 18 rounds and had purchased the gun one week before the shooting, the affidavit said.

Police asked Jones if he was remorseful, the affidavit shows, but he replied “no” and said if he had to do it again, he would have killed the woman and her father.

Jones faces charges of premeditated first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: