MELBOURNE, Fla. – One person was shot Tuesday morning in Melbourne, prompting a search for the suspected shooter, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. near Colbert Circle.

A precautionary shelter-in-place was issued for Stone Magnet School and University Park Elementary School, but the orders were later lifted, Melbourne police said.

No other details have been released.

