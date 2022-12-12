Man shot, killed at Brevard McDonald’s after attacking driver over mistaken identity, deputies say

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Sunday night at a McDonald’s in Port St. John after he attacked a driver who was eating in his car in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity, according to deputies.

The fatal shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s at 6857 North Highway 1.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the restaurant and found a man in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider | Can I legally decorate my car for Christmas? | BIG weather changes coming to Fla.]

A preliminary investigation shows that the man walked up to a vehicle in the parking lot and attacked a driver who was eating his food in his car, the sheriff’s office said. The man continued striking the driver during the unprovoked attack before the driver grabbed a gun in his vehicle and fired one shot, striking the man, according to authorities.

Dispatch recordings show the driver called 911 after the shooting.

“Caller’s advising that he had just shot someone, said that a male came up, started punching him in the front seat of his truck so he shot him in the chest,” a dispatcher said Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office said that at this point, it appears the man mistakenly attacked the driver, believing he was someone else.

McDonald’s customer Zoey Meulman said her family knows the man who died.

“It could have been handled a lot differently,” she said. “He could have drove away. I mean, he was in a car. I don’t know.”

Customer Anna Spangler, on the other hand, said she felt the shooting was justified.

“Well yeah, you’re in your car minding your own business,” Spangler said. “I mean, you’ve got to defend yourself. How do you know if that person didn’t have a gun?”

The sheriff’s office has released neither the names of the man and the driver nor audio from the driver’s call to 911.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the attack and shooting is asked to call Agent Neil Lee of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: