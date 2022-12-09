Orlando police looking for man accused of firing shots into apartment with 1-year-old inside

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are looking for a man considered to be armed and dangerous nearly two months after they said he shot into an apartment with three people, including a 1-year-old, inside.

Police said Junior Jacinthe, 25, was involved in a shooting at the Catalina Isle Condominiums on LB McLeod Road on Oct. 18.

[TRENDING: ‘Rare sighting:’ 8-foot-long American crocodile spotted on Brevard County beach | Family of high school quarterback killed in Orange County crash begs for answers | Become a News 6 Insider]

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Junior Jacinthe please contact OPD at 321-235-5300 or contact @CrimelineFL anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS. He is a suspect who was involved in a shooting into a residence on 10/18/22 & is considered armed & dangerous. Details below. pic.twitter.com/ocm9YPqWS4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 9, 2022

A man, woman and infant were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to officers. The man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but neither the woman nor infant were struck.

Police said there is an active warrant for Junior Jacinthe’s arrest. He faces a charge for aggravated battery with a firearm.

The department added Junior Jacinthe frequents the complex and is believed to be staying in the area.

A man was injured Tuesday evening after someone shot into his apartment, according to the Orlando Police Department.

This comes after his brother, 26-year-old Stanley Jacinthe, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting incident. Stanley Jacinthe faces a charge of home invasion robbery.

Anyone who knows of Junior Jacinthe’s whereabouts should call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Those who give tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible of a reward of up to $1,000.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: