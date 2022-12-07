Arrest made after shots fired into Orlando apartment with 1-year-old inside, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An arrest has been made over a month after shots were fired into an Orlando apartment with three people, including a 1-year-old child, inside, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Stanley Jacinthe, 26, was arrested Tuesday and faces a charge of home invasion robbery in connection with a shooting on Oct. 18 at Catalina Isle Condominiums, police said. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, police believe the shooter is Junior Jacinthe, who was being helped by Stanley Jacinthe, his brother.

Officers responded to the complex around 7:40 p.m. and found a man, woman and infant with lacerations after the shooting. According to the affidavit, a man was shot in the leg, but the woman and child were not.

Investigators learned the man and woman opened the apartment door when they heard banging and saw a suspect with a gun, which he later shot twice into the air.

The victims told police the suspect showed up to the apartment with a firearm along with Stanley Jacinthe. The affidavit said the woman told police Stanley Jacinthe was with the gunman when they stole the man’s cellphone and left.

Police believe Junior Jacinthe later returned and broke the apartment window and shot inside.

According to the affidavit, the three retreated into a bedroom and escaped through a bedroom window after hearing gunshots from inside the apartment. Police said the three ran to a neighbor’s home where they waited for help.

The affidavit said after the robbery, the victim reported multiple attempts to transfer money to a Cash App account using the stolen phone.

