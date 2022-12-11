Volusia detectives investigate death of man found shot, lying in roadway near DeLand

A man was pronounced dead after being found shot early Sunday, lying in a DeLand Southwest roadway, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was pronounced dead after being found shot early Sunday, lying in a DeLand Southwest roadway, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Chipola Avenue, deputies said. A DeLand police officer was the first to reach the victim and administered CPR, yet the man — identified as 29-year-old Korey Woulard — was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement.

[TRENDING: Dog at Orange County Animal Services reunited with owner after being lost for 7 years | Dr. Jim Clark explains what people should know ahead of special session on property insurance | Become a News 6 Insider]

No suspect is in custody at the time of this report, according to the sheriff’s office. In a news release, it was described Woulard was living in the DeLand area with no permanent address.

As detectives work potential leads, anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the VSO Major Case Unit at 386-254-1535 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida either at 888-277-8477 or via the P3 Tips app.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: